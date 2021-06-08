Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $198,000 in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $16,830,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $5,979,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $550,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.