Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $304,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

