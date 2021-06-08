Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $104,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,448 shares of company stock worth $2,851,569 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

