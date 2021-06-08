Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 54,363 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,363 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

