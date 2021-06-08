Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $343,000 Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of FRONU stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

