Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

SSAAU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.