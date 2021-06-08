Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.11

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

