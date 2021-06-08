Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $652,952. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.