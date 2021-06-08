Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss Sells 24,331 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

