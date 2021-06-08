WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 9,560 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61.

