WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $217.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.57, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.