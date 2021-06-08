WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 396 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

MUB stock opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.45 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

