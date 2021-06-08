WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VUG opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

