WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 62,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

