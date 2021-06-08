WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

