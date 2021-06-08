WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

