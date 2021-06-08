Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN):

6/2/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT was given a new C$21.75 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$21.00.

5/7/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$19.70 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

