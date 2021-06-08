Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

