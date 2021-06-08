WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

WesBanco has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

