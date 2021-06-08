WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of WesBanco worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 12.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 268.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $488,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

