WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 123.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of WCC opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

