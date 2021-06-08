Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

