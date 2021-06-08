Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25,720.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $235.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

