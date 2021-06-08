Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

