William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) & Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Head to Head Contrast

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 31.12% 15.22% 1.54%

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.63 $1.38 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $124.41 million 3.24 $27.55 million $3.00 15.05

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Penn Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.76%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences and multi-family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, such as farmland, single- and multi-tenant retail properties, restaurants, hotels, land, nursing homes and other healthcare-related facilities, warehouses and distribution centers, convenience stores, automobile dealerships and other automotive-related services, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it offers commercial business loans, such as loans to finance accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and operating lines of credit, which include agricultural production and equipment loans. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 45 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Matthews, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, and Rolla Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

