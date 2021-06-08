Wing Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.40 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.39 or 0.00057767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00244218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00223948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.18 or 0.01230744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,468.59 or 0.99694068 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,778,566 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,566 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

