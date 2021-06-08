Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Up 6%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.75 and last traded at $148.31. 9,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 507,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 153.92, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

