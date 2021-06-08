Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 13.2% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. 186,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,075,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

