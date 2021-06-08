World Token (WORLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $179,417.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. World Token has a market cap of $7.34 million and $179,417.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00244034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00224467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.01213157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,415.28 or 0.99674147 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,670,971 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

