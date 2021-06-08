Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.66 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001203 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and $93,458.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002575 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00242685 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00026224 BTC.

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

