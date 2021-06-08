WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

