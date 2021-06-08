WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.10

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.10 and last traded at C$18.09, with a volume of 2522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIR.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

