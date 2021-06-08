W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.94% of W&T Offshore worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTI. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 6,922.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

