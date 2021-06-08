Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

WH stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

