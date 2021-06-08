XRP Hits Market Capitalization of $39.45 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. XRP has a total market cap of $39.45 billion and $4.22 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00261878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00229163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.01180909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,898.40 or 1.00198227 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.86 or 0.01062524 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,399,027 coins and its circulating supply is 46,151,013,329 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

