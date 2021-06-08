XYO (XYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $388,262.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. XYO has a market capitalization of $71.38 million and $388,262.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00027149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00987555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.40 or 0.09951322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00051903 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

