Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg Sells 30,666 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48.

On Friday, May 28th, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.