Ycg LLC Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 131,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 259.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

