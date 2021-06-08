YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

