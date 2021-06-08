Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $51,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

