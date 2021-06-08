Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce sales of $244.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.28 million and the highest is $260.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,908. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.