Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

DRI stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.