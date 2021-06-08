Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.36. Griffon reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.