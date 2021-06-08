Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $390.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.95 million to $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,533. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

