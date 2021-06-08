Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 143,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,759. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

