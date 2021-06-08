Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.75. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.55. 408,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.66. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

