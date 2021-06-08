Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.34). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 165,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $784.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

