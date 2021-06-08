Zacks: Analysts Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.