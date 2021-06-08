Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.70. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,707. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

