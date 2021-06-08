Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $275.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.